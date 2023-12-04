Markets hit fresh record highs on state election result boost

Bengaluru: Markets hit fresh all-time highs on Monday, driven by financials and energy stocks as state election results boosted market momentum emerging from strong macroeconomic data and easing global interest rate expectations.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose as much as 1.65 to 20,602.50 points, notching a record high for second session in a row. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.64 per cent to an all-time high of 68,587.82, as of 9:51 am.

Financial services rose up 1.8 per cent and energy stocks climbed per cent, leading sectoral gains.

Index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank gained between 1per cent and 3 per cent.

Small- and mid-caps gained about 1per cent each, also hitting new all-time highs.