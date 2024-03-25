Short trading week to witness market consolidation

On the global front, major central banks had their policy meetings last week. While the US, United Kingdom, and China kept interest rates unchanged in line with market expectations, Japan raised rates for the first time in 17 years from -0.1 per cent to a range of 0 per cent-0.1 per cent. The Swiss National Bank cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50 per cent, a surprise move that made it the first major central bank to cut rates.