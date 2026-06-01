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Should you invest in electronic gold receipts?

EGRs are exchange-traded securities linked to standardised physical gold of specific purity and mass. Each EGR is backed by 100 per cent physical gold.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 20:29 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 20:29 IST
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