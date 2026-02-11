Menu
Silver climbs Rs 4,000 to Rs 2.68 lakh/kg; gold rises to Rs 1.61 lakh/10g

In the global markets, spot silver gained $4.71, or nearly 6 per cent, to $85.51 per ounce, while gold was trading 1.06 per cent higher at $5,078.72 per ounce.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 14:28 IST
