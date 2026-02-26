Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Silver declines by Rs 7,400, gold falls by 1,300 amid weak global trends

In the international market, spot silver decreased $1.91, or 2.15 per cent, to $87.28 per ounce, while gold was trading marginally higher at $5,176.21 per ounce.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 13:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 13:11 IST
Business NewssilverMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us