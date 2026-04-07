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Silver declines Rs 2,000, gold falls Rs 600 as Trump's Iran deadline fuels market volatility

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal depreciated by Rs 2,000, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday's closing level of Rs 2,42,000 per kg.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:49 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 13:49 IST
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