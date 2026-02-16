Menu
Silver falls 2% to Rs 2.5 lakh/kg; gold advances Rs 700 per 10 gms

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal depreciated by Rs 5,000, or 1.96 per cent, to Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from Rs 2,55,000 per kg on Friday.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 14:36 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 14:36 IST
