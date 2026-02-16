Menu
Silver futures decline nearly 2% to Rs 2.4 lakh/kg on weak global cues

In the international markets, Comex silver futures for March contract were trading 1.45 per cent lower at USD 76.83 per ounce in New York.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 09:53 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 09:53 IST
