<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Silver">Silver</a> prices on Thursday fell Rs 3,055 to Rs 2,59,963 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.</p><p>On the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Multi%20Commodity%20Exchange">Multi Commodity Exchange</a>, silver contracts for March delivery declined Rs 3,055, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 2,59,963 per kg in a business turnover of 1,317 lots.</p><p>Analysts said a sell-off by participants in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.</p><p>Globally, silver was trading 1.15 per cent lower at $ 83.30 per ounce in New York. </p>