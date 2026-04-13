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Silver futures fall Rs 4,495 to Rs 2,38,779/kg

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the May delivery declined Rs 4,495, or 1.85 per cent, to Rs 2,38,779 per kg in a business turnover of 1,528 lots.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 09:16 IST
Business NewssilverMarkets

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