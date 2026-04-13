<p>New Delhi: Silver prices on Monday fell by Rs 4,495 to Rs 2,38,779 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the May delivery declined Rs 4,495, or 1.85 per cent, to Rs 2,38,779 per kg in a business turnover of 1,528 lots.</p>.Rupee plunges 49 paise to 93.32 against US dollar in early trade.<p>Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.</p>.<p>Globally, silver was trading flat at $75.33 per ounce in New York. </p>