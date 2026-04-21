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Silver futures fall Rs 946 to Rs 2,51,599/kg; gold drops to Rs 1,53,940/10g

Globally, silver was trading 0.55 per cent lower at USD 79.29 per ounce in New York.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 07:13 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 07:13 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

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