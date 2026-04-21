<p>New Delhi: Silver prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 946 to Rs 2,51,599 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver">silver</a> contracts for the May delivery declined Rs 946, or 0.37 per cent, to 2,51,599 per kg in a business turnover of 778 lots.</p>.<p>Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.</p>.<p>Globally, silver was trading 0.55 per cent lower at USD 79.29 per ounce in New York. </p>.Rupee falls 16 paise to 93.32 against US dollar in early trade.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">Gold</a> prices on Tuesday dropped marginally by Rs 3 to Rs 1,53,940 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 3 at Rs 1,53,940 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 439 lots.</p><p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.</p><p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.55 per cent to USD 4,794.27 per ounce in New York.</p>