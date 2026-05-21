Silver futures fall to Rs 2.7 lakh/kg

<p>New Delhi: Silver prices on Thursday fell by Rs 2,199 to Rs 2,72,066 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.</p>.Gold futures drop to Rs 1,59,427/10g.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the July delivery declined by Rs 2,199, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 2,72,066 per kg in a business turnover of 1,147 lots.</p><p>Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.</p><p>Globally, silver was trading 0.81 per cent lower at USD 75.28 per ounce in New York.</p>