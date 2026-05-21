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Silver futures fall to Rs 2.7 lakh/kg

Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 06:36 IST
Business NewssilverMarkets

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