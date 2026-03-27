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Silver futures jump Rs 6,911 to Rs 2.26 lakh/kg as US-Iran tensions temporarily ease

In the overseas market, silver futures for the May contract edged up by $2.02, or 3 per cent, to $69.96 per ounce on the Comex.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:24 IST
Business NewssilverMarketsIndian markets

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