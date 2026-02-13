Silver futures rise Rs 5,465 to Rs 2,41,900/kg

<p>New Delhi: Silver prices on Friday rose Rs 5,465 to Rs 2,41,900 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery increased Rs 5,465 or 2.31 per cent to Rs 2,41,900 per kg in a business turnover of 3,201 lots.</p>.Gold falls Rs 400 to Rs 1.6 lakh/10g, silver remains flat at Rs 2.6 lakh/kg.<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.</p><p>Globally, silver was trading 2.49 per cent higher at USD 77.15 per ounce in New York.</p>