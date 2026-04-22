<p>New Delhi: Silver prices rose 2.08 per cent to Rs 2.49 lakh per kg in the futures trade on Wednesday, amid uncertainty over West Asia peace deal. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for May delivery increased by Rs 5,101, or 2.08 per cent, to Rs 2,49,802 per kilogram in a business turnover of 5,702 lots.</p>.<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver"> silver</a> prices, analysts said.</p>.<p>In the overseas market, Comex silver futures increased 2.36 per cent to USD 78.29 per ounce. </p>.Silver futures fall Rs 946 to Rs 2,51,599/kg; gold drops to Rs 1,53,940/10g.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">Gold</a> prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 1,879 to Rs 1,53,550 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 1,879, or 1.24 per cent, at Rs 1,53,550 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,393 lots.</p><p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.</p><p>Globally, gold futures rose 1.30 per cent to USD 4,780.96 per ounce in New York.</p>