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Silver futures rise to Rs 2.49 lakh per kg; gold futures increase on spot demand

In the overseas market, Comex silver futures increased 2.36 per cent to USD 78.29 per ounce.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 07:11 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

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