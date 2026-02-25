<p>New Delhi: Silver prices rose 3.07 per cent to Rs 2.68 lakh per kg in the futures trade on Wednesday, amid renewed uncertainty over US trade policy.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for March delivery increased Rs 8,011, or 3.07 per cent, to Rs 2,68,755 per kilogram in a business turnover of 2,095 lots.</p>.Gold rises Rs 400 to Rs 1.63 lakh/10g; silver stays flat at Rs 2.72 lakh/kg.<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.</p><p>In the overseas market, Comex silver futures increased USD 3.28, or 3.77 per cent to USD 90.44 per ounce.</p>