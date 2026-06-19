Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Silver futures sink 4% to Rs 2.28 lakh/kg as uncertainty over US-Iran deal hits market sentiment

The metal had suffered a steep correction in the previous session, plunging Rs 14,235, or 5.7 per cent, to close at Rs 2.37 lakh per kg from Wednesday's closing level of Rs 2.51 lakh per kg.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 08:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 08:43 IST
Business NewssilverMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us