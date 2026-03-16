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Silver futures slide Rs 4,232 to Rs 2.55 lakh/kg on weak demand, strong dollar

Analysts said silver prices remained under pressure as weak retail demand in the domestic market coincided with macroeconomic headwinds in global markets.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:12 IST
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