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Silver futures slide Rs 9,467 to Rs 2.15 lakh per kg; extends 10-day rout amid volatility

The precious metal has dropped Rs 62,150, or 22.36 per cent, in the past 10 sessions from Rs 2,77,850 per kg recorded on March 10, 2026.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 08:46 IST
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