<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver">Silver prices</a> declined by Rs 1,832 to Rs 2.70 lakh per kilogram in futures trade on Monday as a rally in crude oil rates amplified inflation concerns and the strength of the US dollar in overseas markets weighed on investors' sentiment.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for July delivery depreciated by Rs 1,832, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 2,70,054 per kilogram, extending losses for the third straight session.</p>.<p>Analysts said the surge in crude oil prices has fuelled inflation concerns globally, strengthening expectations that major global central banks may maintain a tighter monetary policy stance for longer, which in turn pressured precious metals.</p>.<p>"Silver witnessed sharper selling pressure on Monday in line with global prices near the $75 per ounce range, as industrial demand concerns and profit booking weighed on sentiment," Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.</p>.<p>Crude oil prices surged above $111 per barrel, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising fears of supply disruptions, he added.</p>.<p>Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said bullion market witnessed a major policy shake-up after the government's latest curbs on silver imports were shifted from "Free" to "Restricted," tightening supply conditions and creating sharp volatility in MCX prices while weakening physical demand sentiment.</p>.<p>The government, on May 13, hiked import duty on precious metals - gold, and silver - from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. The effective duty (including 3 per cent IGST) is over 18 per cent.</p>.<p>It was hiked to control the outflow of forex by curbing non-essential imports.</p>.<p>In the international markets, Comex silver futures for the July contract fell nearly 3 per cent to $75.48 per ounce in New York.</p>.<p>According to analysts, investor sentiment also remained cautious after the United Arab Emirates blamed a fire near its nuclear facility on a drone allegedly launched by Iran or its proxies, raising fears of further escalation in the region.</p>.<p>US President Donald Trump also warned that "the clock is ticking" for Tehran as negotiations aimed at ending the conflict remained stalled.</p>.<p>On the domestic front, analysts said tighter restrictions on silver imports and higher duties on precious metals have increased volatility.</p>.<p>Brokerage firm Kotak Neo (formerly Kotak Securities) said persistent supply tightness, geopolitical risks and resilience industrial demand continue to support for silver despite near-term weakness.</p>