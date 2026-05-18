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Silver futures slide to Rs 2.7 lakh/kg as oil rally fuels inflation concerns

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for July delivery depreciated by Rs 1,832, or nearly 1%, to Rs 2,70,054 per kilogram, extending losses for the third straight session.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:09 IST
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