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Silver futures slip Rs 213 to Rs 2.52 lakh/kg on weak global cues

Globally, silver futures for the May contract depreciated by 0.30 per cent to USD 79.68 per ounce.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:30 IST
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