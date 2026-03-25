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Silver futures surge Rs 12,861 to Rs 2.36 lakh per kg as weak dollar lifts demand

Analysts said the sharp rebound in silver was largely driven by a bullish sentiment in precious metals in the overseas markets and a weak US dollar.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:45 IST
Business NewssilverMarkets

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