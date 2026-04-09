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Silver, gold rally falters as West Asia tensions resurface

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also decreased by Rs 1,500, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 1,54,900 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 13:28 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

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