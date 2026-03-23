<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver">Silver prices</a> nosedived to hit their lower circuit in futures trade on Monday, tumbling by Rs 20,409 to Rs 2.06 lakh per kilogram amid weak global trends and sustained selling pressure.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for May delivery slumped Rs 20,409, or 9 per cent, to Rs 2,06,363 per kilogram, its lower circuit limit.</p>.<p>Analysts said the sharp fall came despite escalating tensions in West Asia, as broader macroeconomic factors weighed heavily on precious metal prices.</p>.<p>Silver prices have fallen sharply on Monday despite escalating West Asian tensions due to overriding macroeconomic pressures, Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.</p>.Gold at its weakest level this year, drops 5% on rate-hike bets.<p>He added that a strong <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dollar">US dollar </a>and rising Treasury bond yields have weakened bullion by increasing holding costs and making dollar-denominated metals more expensive for global buyers.</p>.<p>In the international market, silver futures on the Comex for the May contract declined by $6.51, 9.34 per cent, to $63.15 per ounce.</p>.<p>"Profit-taking and liquidity needs have also triggered selling after metals' earlier rally, with investors cashing out to cover losses elsewhere," Hareesh said.</p>.<p>"Meanwhile, surging oil prices have intensified inflation fears, prompting expectations of delayed interest rate cuts, further putting pressure on assets such as silver. These forces have outweighed safe-haven demand, keeping precious metals under downward pressure," he said. </p>