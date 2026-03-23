Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Silver hits lower circuit in futures trade, plunges 9% to Rs 2.06 lakh/kg amid weak global cues

Analysts said the sharp fall came despite escalating tensions in West Asia, as broader macroeconomic factors weighed heavily on precious metal prices.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 07:09 IST
Business NewsMarketsSilver prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us