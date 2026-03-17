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Silver jumps Rs 2,168 to Rs 2.58 lakh per kg in futures trade

In the overseas market, silver futures for May delivery on the Comex in New York increased 0.68 per cent to USD 81.23 per ounce, ending a four-day losing streak.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:11 IST
Business NewssilverMarkets

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