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Silver jumps Rs 4,300, gold gains Rs 800 in Delhi

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal jumped Rs 4,300 to Rs 2,57,300 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Friday's closing level of Rs 2,53,000 per kg.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 15:23 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 15:23 IST
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