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Silver jumps Rs 5,000; gold advances Rs 2,300 on weak dollar

In the international market, spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to $73.37 per ounce and gold gained 0.14 per cent to $4,682.80 per ounce.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 13:45 IST
Business NewssilverMarketsIndian markets

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