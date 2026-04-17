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Silver plunges Rs 5,700, gold falls Rs 1,600 in Delhi

In the overseas markets, spot gold was trading marginally lower at $4,786.90 per ounce, while silver gained 1.12% to $79.28 per ounce.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 12:47 IST
Business NewssilverMarkets

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