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Silver prices plunge by Rs 21,600, gold falls by Rs 3,200 amid global selloff

Silver prices also nosedived by Rs 21,600, or 7.3 per cent, to Rs 2,75,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes).
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 13:56 IST
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