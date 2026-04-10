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Silver rebounds Rs 3,800, gold gains Rs 400 amid fragile truce in West Asia

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also went up by Rs 400 to Rs 1,55,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The yellow metal had settled at Rs 1,54,900 per 10 grams in the previous market session.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 14:10 IST
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