Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Silver surges 6% to Rs 2.72 lakh/kg on firm global trends

In addition, gold of 99.9% purity increased Rs 1,300, or 0.83% to Rs 1,58,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had closed at Rs 1,57,200 per 10 grams in the previous session.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 14:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 14:16 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us