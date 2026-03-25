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Silver surges Rs 11,250/kg, gold jumps Rs 4,900 amid strong global cues

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal surged by Rs 11,250, or 4.89 per cent, to Rs 2,41,250 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 2,30,000 per kg.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 14:10 IST
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