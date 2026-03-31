<p>Indian stock markets are shut today on account of Mahavir Jayanti, with both the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bse">Bombay Stock Exchange</a> (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) observing the first of two trading holidays this week.</p><p>The Nifty 50 fell 2.14 per cent a near one-year low of 22,331.4 on Monday and the BSE Sensex slid 2.22 per cent to 71,947.55, its lowest in over two years.</p><p>The Indian rupee closed largely flat versus the US dollar to 94.83.</p>.Oil market well supplied, control of Hormuz to shift over time, Bessent says.<p>In the commodities segment, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muti-commodity-exchange">Multi Commodity Exchange </a>of India (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm but will reopen for trading in the evening session from 5 pm to 11:30 pm, as per its schedule. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange will stay shut for the entire day.</p><p>Mahavir Jayanti, which celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, is being observed today by Jain communities worldwide. Banks and post offices in several states are also expected to remain closed.</p><p>The second trading holiday of the week falls on Friday, April 3, for Good Friday.</p>