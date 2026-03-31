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Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE closed on the account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti

The second trading holiday of the week falls on Friday, April 3, for Good Friday.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 04:51 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 04:51 IST
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