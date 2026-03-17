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Stock markets bounce back after falling in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 144.34 points to 75,358.51 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 49.95 points to 23,358.85.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 05:14 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 05:14 IST
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