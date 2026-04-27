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Stock markets bounce back after three-day decline; Sensex jumps 639 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 639.42 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 77,303.63. During the day, it surged 755.83 points or 0.98 per cent to 77,420.04.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:52 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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