<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday after three days of decline, tracking a rally in Sun Pharma and a positive trend in global equity markets.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 546.64 points to 77,210.85 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 169.55 points to 24,067.50.</p>.Markets slump for 3rd day on surging oil prices, massive selling in IT stocks; Sensex drops 1k points.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Sun Pharma climbed over 4 per cent after the company said it will acquire US-based Organon & Co in an all-cash deal at an enterprise valuation of USD 11.75 billion.</p>.<p>Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the major gainers.</p>.<p>Axis Bank, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were the laggards from the blue-chip pack.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.</p>.<p>US markets ended mostly higher on Friday.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.18 per cent higher at USD 106.6 per barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,827.87 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Sensex dropped 999.79 points or 1.29 per cent to settle at 76,664.21. The Nifty slumped 275.10 points or 1.14 per cent to end at 23,897.95. </p>