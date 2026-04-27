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Stock markets bounce back after three days of decline

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 546.64 points to 77,210.85 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 169.55 points to 24,067.50.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 06:51 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNSE

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