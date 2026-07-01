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Stock markets bounce back after two days of decline; Sensex jumps 444 points

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India were among the major winners.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 10:54 IST
Business NewsStock marketSensexBSENSE

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