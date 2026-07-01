Stock markets bounce back after two days of decline; Sensex jumps 444 points

<p>Mumbai: Market benchmark indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sensex">Sensex</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nifty">Nifty</a> rebounded on Wednesday after two days of decline amid a positive trend in global equities and drop in crude oil prices.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 443.97 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 76,922.64. During the day, it jumped 631.41 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 77,110.08.</p>.Stock markets decline as renewed geopolitical tensions unnerve investors; Sensex drops 370 pts.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 140.10 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 24,005.85.</p>.<p>From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India were among the major winners.</p>.<p>HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, and Infosys were among the laggards.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.07 per cent to USD 72.17 per barrel.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled higher, while South Korea's Kospi ended lower.</p>.<p>Markets were closed in Hong Kong, while markets in Europe were trading mostly lower.</p>.<p>US markets ended in positive territory on Tuesday.</p>.Markets rebound on softening crude oil prices; Sensex jumps 790 points.<p>"The domestic markets entered H2CY26 on an optimistic footing as multiple headwinds began to abate, with the anticipated US-India trade agreement, easing Middle East tensions, and benign oil prices emerging key drivers of positive sentiment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,556.75 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 249.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 76,478.67. The Nifty dropped 80.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,865.75.</p>