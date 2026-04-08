Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets cheer US-Iran ceasefire; Sensex jumps over 2,000 points

Sensex jumped 2,775.73 points to 77,392.31 in early trade and Nifty surged 815.2 points to 23,938.85.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 04:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 04:15 IST
Business NewsMarketsBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us