<p>Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday cheered the US-Iran peace, as US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire. </p>.Stock markets rally for 4th day; Sensex jumps over 500 points.<p>Sensex jumped 2,775.73 points to 77,392.31 in early trade and Nifty surged 815.2 points to 23,938.85.</p><p>On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 509.73 points, or 0.69 per cent, to settle at 74,616.58. During the day, it hit a high of 74,686.32 and a low of 73,282.41, gyrating 1,403.91 points.</p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 155.40 points, or 0.68 per cent, to end at 23123.65.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>