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Stock markets climb in early trade after Trump halts strikes on Iran, hints at deal

Buying in frontline IT stocks, Adani group firms and foreign fund inflows also added to the positive trend in equities.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 04:42 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 04:42 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexStock MarketsBSE Sensex

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