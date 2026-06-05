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Stock markets climb in early trade ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 269.93 points to 74,629.94 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 62.4 points to 23,478.95.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 04:31 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 04:31 IST
India NewsMarketsStock marketNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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