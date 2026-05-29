Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets climb in early trade amid drop in oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 352.22 points to 76,220.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 95.65 points to 24,002.80.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 05:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 05:10 IST
Business NewsTradeOilMarketsStock Markets

Follow us on :

Follow Us