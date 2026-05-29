<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Friday following a decline in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/crude-oil-prices-fall-as-trump-signals-potential-deal-with-iran-soon-3971299">crude oil prices</a> on reports that the US and Iran reached an understanding to extend the ceasefire for another 60 days.</p>.<p>Buying in IT stocks and a positive trend in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business">global markets</a> also added to the optimism.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 352.22 points to 76,220.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 95.65 points to 24,002.80.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys, Trent, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti were among the gainers.</p>.Stock markets rally in early trade tracking positive trend in global peers, easing oil prices.<p>Bharti Airtel, ITC, Bharat Electronics and InterGlobe Aviation were among the laggards.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.12 per cent lower at USD 92.66 per barrel.</p>.<p>"There are some positive trends on the economic and market front. Brent crude declining to below USD 93 is a big positive. This has happened on expectations of a deal between the US and Iran. Therefore, if a deal happens crude can decline further, thereby improving India’s macros which have been under pressure from the energy crisis," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower.</p>.<p>US markets ended higher on Thursday.</p>.<p>Reports indicate that the United States and Iran have agreed to a 60-day truce renewal, pending final approval from US President Donald Trump, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.</p>.<p>"Although formal confirmation is still awaited, the development has significantly improved global risk sentiment and raised hopes of sustained de-escalation in the Middle East," he added.</p>.Stock markets decline in early trade after 3-day rally.<p>Stock markets were closed on Thursday for Eid-ul-Azha.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,042.70 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the Sensex declined 141.90 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 75,867.80. The Nifty skidded 6.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 23,907.15.</p>