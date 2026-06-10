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Stock markets climb in early trade on buying in blue-chips

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 303.73 points to 74,222.49 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 85.40 points to 23,327.50.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 04:55 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 04:55 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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