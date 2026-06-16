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Stock markets climb in early trade tracking global rally, decline in oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 272.87 points to 76,537.20 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 69.15 points to 23,921.55.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 04:56 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 04:56 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyIndian marketsBSE Sensex

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