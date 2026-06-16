Stock markets climb in early trade tracking global rally, decline in oil prices

<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sensex">Sensex</a> and Nifty rallied in early trade on Tuesday, driven by a positive trend in global markets and cooling crude oil prices following a peace deal between the US and Iran.</p>.<p>Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the positive trend in the domestic market.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 272.87 points to 76,537.20 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 69.15 points to 23,921.55.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were among the biggest winners.</p>.<p>Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.32 per cent lower at USD 82.90 per barrel.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index were quoting higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.</p>.<p>US markets ended in positive territory on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.07 per cent, S&P 500 surged 1.65 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.92 per cent.</p>.Sensex, Nifty close flat amid fresh tensions in West Asia; metal, oil & gas shares major drag.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday as they bought equities worth Rs 200.05 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>"Global cues continue to remain supportive, with US markets rallying sharply overnight. The Nasdaq surged over 3 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed at fresh record highs, reflecting renewed optimism amid easing geopolitical concerns and improving risk sentiment.</p>.<p>"Brent crude's sharp decline is a key positive for Indian equities, while sustained domestic institutional buying continues to provide stability to the market," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.</p>.<p>The US and Iran reached an agreement on Sunday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a move expected to facilitate the resumption of oil and natural gas shipments through one of the world's most important energy transit routes.</p>.<p>Details of the agreement have not been made public.</p>.<p>Iran has indicated implementation will begin only after a formal signing ceremony, which Pakistan, a key mediator in the negotiations, said is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday.</p>.<p>On Monday, the Sensex jumped 736.38 points, or 0.97 per cent, to settle at 76,264.33. The Nifty surged 231 points, or 0.98 per cent, to end at 23,853.90.</p>