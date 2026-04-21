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Stock markets climb nearly 1% amid hopes for progress on Iran-US peace talks

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 753.03 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 79,273.33. During the day, it surged 846.78 points or 1.07 per cent to 79,367.08.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 11:30 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 11:30 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyIndian marketsBSE Sensex

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