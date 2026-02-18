<p>Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty extended their gains for the third straight session on Wednesday, driven by last-hour buying in bank, metal, and FMCG shares.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 283.29 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 83,734.25 in a volatile trade. During the day, it touched an intraday high of 83,770.05.</p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 93.95 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 25,819.35.</p><p>Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, ITC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.</p>.French car parts maker Valeo to invest over Rs 2,100 crore in India as part of 'Elevate 2028' plan: CEO.<p>On the other hand, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, IndiGo, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India PowerGrid and HDFC Bank were the laggards.</p><p>"Indian markets witnessed a late surge driven by broad-based buying after a cautious start, as positive domestic sectoral cues helped offset lingering global uncertainties," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.</p><p>He added that banking and financial stocks remained resilient on the back of steady asset-quality expectations, while selective buying in FMCG names contributed to relative outperformance.</p><p>"In contrast, the IT sector continued to lag, weighed down by concerns over AI-led disruption and margin pressures, which kept investor sentiment subdued.</p><p>"On the earnings front, Q3FY26 results for the Nifty 500 were broadly in line with expectations, underscoring that while growth trends remain mixed, the domestic macro environment continues to offer medium-term stability," Nair said.</p><p>In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark closed 1 per cent higher.</p><p>Meanwhile, stock markets in China, Hong Kong, and South Korea remained closed on account of Lunar New Year holidays.</p><p>European markets were trading higher in mid-session deals. The US equities market settled in the positive territory on Tuesday.</p><p>Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 995.21 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth Rs 187.04 crore, according to the exchange data.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, went up by 0.33 per cent to USD 67.64 per barrel.</p><p>On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 173.81 points to close at 83,450.96. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 42.65 points to settle at 25,725.40.</p>