Stock markets close higher on fag-end buying in bank, metal shares

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 283.29 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 83,734.25 in a volatile trade. During the day, it touched an intraday high of 83,770.05.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 10:57 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 10:57 IST
