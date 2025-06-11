Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets close higher on firm global trends, foreign fund inflows

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended 37.15 points or 0.15 per cent up at 25,141.40, marking its sixth straight day of gains. In the six sessions to Wednesday, Nifty gained 598 points or 2.42%.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 10:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 10:47 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us