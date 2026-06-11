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Stock markets close lower in volatile trade as escalating US-Iran tensions, FII outflow dent sentiment

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 2,124.98 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBusiness NewsIranTradeStock marketBSENSEWest Asia

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