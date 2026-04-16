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Stock markets close lower on profit-taking in financial shares

The two key indices had surged by more than 1% on Wednesday following easing geopolitical tensions.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 10:47 IST
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