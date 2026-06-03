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Stock markets decline after a day's breather; Sensex drops over 300 points dragged by IT firms, spike in oil prices

InterGlobe Aviation, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Trent were among the gainers from the blue-chip pack.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 11:04 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

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