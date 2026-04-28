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Stock markets decline amid surging oil prices, foreign fund outflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 416.72 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 76,886.91. During the day, it lost 562.57 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 76,741.06.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 11:17 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 11:17 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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